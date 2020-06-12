South Africa: Port Elizabeth Duo in Court for Fraud

press release

Pretoria — Jean Charles Blume (62) and Colleen Ferreira (51) appeared in the Port Elizabeth Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 on two unrelated charges of fraud and theft.

They were arrested by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on the same day of their court appearance following a probe into their criminal activities.

Blume an employee of a company in Port Elizabeth, allegedly created fictitious orders against his own company worth approximately R2 million, using particulars of another company within their data base. He oversaw the process of procurement and invoicing of the supplies on behalf of his employer.

He allegedly directed the supplies to his own private warehouse for personal gain and it later became clear to the employer that the order was not from the client. Consequently, a case of fraud and theft was opened against Blume and all the supplies were recovered. The case against Blume was postponed to the 22 June 2020 whilst he was released on R3000 bail.

Meanwhile on an unrelated matter, Ferreira, an accountant attached to a cleaning company also based in Port Elizabeth was released on warning by the same court on similar charges of fraud and theft.

Ferreira allegedly received undue payment to the value of R150 000, over the period between 2016 and 2018. She fraudulently provided her private bank details on the company invoice for the services rendered to other companies. Her employer opened a case of fraud against her after a financial audit was undertaken by the company. She is expected to be back in the same court on 29 June 2020.