South Africa: Mbali Ntuli - the 'Star Trek' Fan Running for Leader of the DA

12 June 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Biénne Huisman

Speaking to Mbali Ntuli, her knack for wearing different hats, for navigating contradiction, becomes apparent.

On one hand Mbali Ntuli is a Star Trek fan, with a busy travel schedule (pre-Covid) and plans to soon view the Northern Lights. On the other hand, back home in Durban, she regularly speaks to her ancestors and believes in the virtue of homestead life.

On bringing a modern lifestyle and tradition together, she says: "I think it's what a lot of black South Africans my age have had to learn to live with, the two kinds of worlds that we occupy."

Ntuli met her partner through Facebook in Accra, Ghana.

"It was a research trip," she says. "I'd been having a lot of tilapia fish, which is a common meal there. So I was bitching on Facebook. I was like, what I really need now is a steak! Can someone please direct me? Then somebody tagged him. And, well, he offered to show me some places. And that was it."

That was in 2017. Now, they are raising their one-year-old daughter named Sarabi (Swahili for "mirage"; it's also Simba's mother's name in The Lion King) in line with Zulu tradition.

"We want our...

