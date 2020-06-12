South Africa: Combined Operation At Indwe Yielded Success

press release

Indwe police officers and Crime Intelligence members received positive information about a house that is used for dealing in drugs at Indwe on Thursday, 11 June 2020 at around 05:25.

The information was followed up and resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old male at Mavuya location. 45 dagga zolls and cash to the value of R298-00 were confiscated.

The Cluster Commander Cololonel Matshediso Gezani commended the members on the combined effort in making sure that drugs are eliminated in the Elliot Cluster.