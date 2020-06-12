Ghana: GFA Acquires New Referee Communication Gadgets

11 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has acquired 10 sets of referee communication gadgets for the Ghana Premier League, the FA's website said.

The equipment, manufactured by French outfit, Vokkero, was delivered to the General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo at the GFA Headquarters in Accra on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

This is a boost for Ghanaian referees who officiate in the Premier League as these gadgets are expected to aid effective communication during games in the Ghanaian top flight.

These communication gadgets will be used by all four match officials on match days across the nine League centres for effective communication.

Vokerro is a leader in radio communication systems for mobile teams for professionals.

Referees in the top flight officiated the first fifteen games of the season without the communication gadgets and this will be welcoming news for officiating officials.

The gadgets will also be used to officiate the other products of the GFA including the final of the MTN FA Cup, the Women's Premier League final and some dicey games in the National Division One League.

The Premier League and other products of the Ghana Football Association are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.