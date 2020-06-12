Ghana: Dr Opoku Prempeh Selected As Recipient of Harvard Ministerial Medal of Achievement

11 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Minister for Education, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has been selected as the 2020 recipient of the Harvard Ministerial Medal of Achievement in recognition of his work over the past four years towards strengthening public education in Ghana.

A letter signed by the Executive Director of the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Program, Michael R. Sinclair, PhD, conveyed the congratulations of the Programme Team as well as the Advisory Board on Dr Prempeh's selection.

Each year, the Harvard Ministerial Leadership Program selects one of its alumni for special recognition of stellar progress towards achieving priority goals during their term in office.

Specific criteria include insightful leadership, clarity of purpose, consistent commitment to the goals, and tangible benefits for citizens from the minister's efforts.

Dr Prempeh, who is the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South Constituency, was appointed by H.E. the President Nana Akufo-Addo as Minister for Education in January 2017.

He has been recognised on several occasions of his leadership in driving government's agenda in the education sector.

