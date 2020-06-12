Ghana's Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Hit Over 10,000 ... 3,755 Recoveries, 48 Deaths

11 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jonathan Donkor

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has crossed 10,000 following the confirmation of 291 addition cases on Tuesday.

The national tally, now 10,201, increased from the 9,910 cases announced by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Monday.

Active cases stands at 6,398 due to the recovery of 3,755 and death of 48 others.

According to (GHS) portal, 10 persons who are critically ill and 14 others whose conditions are severe have been placed on ventilator.

Meanwhile, a total of 239,395 tests have been conducted so far with a chunk of them, about 163,698, from contract tracing.

Greater Accra still leads the regional case count with 6,521; Ashanti follows with 1,799, Western Region- 778, Central -539, Eastern- 175, Volta - 158, Western North- 74 , Upper East - 42,Northern- 37, Oti - 38, Upper West -22, Bono East-13, North East two, Savannah one and Bono one.

Ahafo still remains the only region without any Covid-19 case.

