Ghana: 'Lack of Balanced Diet Poses Threat to Prisoners'

11 June 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Faustina Kwabea Osei

Kumasi — The Medical Director and Superintendent at Nsawam Prisons Clinic, Deputy Superintendent of Prisons (DSP) Dr Lawrence Kofi Acheampong, says lack of balanced diet poses risk to prison inmates across the country, thereby making them susceptible to COVID-19.

He said the current amount of GH₵1.80 was not enough to provide balanced diets for inmates, stressing that "there is the need for the government to increase the daily GH₵1.80 feeding rate per inmate.

DSP Dr Acheampong made the observations here yesterday when he interacted with officers and inmates of the Kumasi Central Prison, to look at implications and management of COVID-19 in prisons.

The event was facilitated by Protector of Sentiments (PoS) Foundation, as part of its campaign to educate prison inmates on the dangers of COVID-19.

DSP Dr Acheampong noted that people with low immune system were vulnerable to the virus, and so "it has become very important to improve on the diet of inmates in order to build their immune system, to avoid placing them at a lower risk in terms of contracting COVID-19".

He said, "COVID-19 should never be under-estimated in prison facilities in the country, considering how congested the facilities were".

The Executive Director of PoS, Jonathan Osei-Owusu, said that, the welfare of prison officers were equally important as that of the inmates, and called for proper care and incentives, like tax waivers to be given to the prison officers.

He lauded personnel of Ghana Prisons Service for their professionalism and selflessness in making sure that COVID-19 safety protocol was adhered to in the various prisons across the country, which prevented spread of the virus.

Mr Osei-Owusu appealed to the government to help set up a well equipped and standardised infectious disease centres in the northern and southern sectors of the country, for prison inmates.

The Ashanti Regional Commander of Prisons, Deputy Director of Prisons (DDP), Samuel Owusu-Amponsah, encouraged officers to continue to show professionalism and selflessness in the discharge of their duties.

DDP Owusu-Amponsah urged personnel to observe COVID-19 safety protocol in and outside the prison facility.

The Ghanaian Times observed that safety protocol including sanitising and disinfecting gifts from visitors before releasing to inmates, officers not allowed to attend public functions, were being observed at the Kumasi Central Prison.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.