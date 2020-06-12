Sudan: Calm Returns to Sudan's Lagawa After Tribal Clashes Last Week

11 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Lagawa — Life in Lagawa in West Kordofan is returning to normal after Misseriya tribesmen attacked Nuba last week. A number of people were killed.

Yesterday, Lagawa market was partially opened after having been closed for days. The residents of Lagawa's El Amara district, who fled to the nearby military garrison during the violence, began returning home.

Mohamed Tahir, a member of the Lagawa Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) told Radio Dabanga that a delegation from Khartoum consisting of army officers, members of the FFC, and the Sudan Professionals Association arrived in the town on Tuesday.

"They organised a meeting with native administration leaders and forces of the revolution," he said. "The two parties reached an initial truce, and agreed to listen to each other, in order to understand the basis of the problem."

Air Force Commander Lt Gen Abdelkheir Abdallah told reporters in Lagawa that the government delegation is authorised to tackle the crisis and achieve security and stability in the town.

He warned everyone against carrying weapons inside the town, and directed the security committee of Lagawa locality to implement all measures that enable peace and stability.

The Governor of West Kordofan, Maj Gen Abdallah Mohamed, emphasised the importance of imposing the Rule of Law. He called on the local communities to cooperate with the state bodies, offices and peace committees in order to restore security in the area.

