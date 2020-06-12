Sudan: Al-Bashir Supporters Cause Unrest in Sudan Capital

Khartoum — Supporters of the former regime headed by Omar Al Bashir demonstrated in central Khartoum on Wednesday, and attacked the father of a protestor killed during the 2018 December Revolution.

Dozens of "remnants of the former regime" gathered in front of the army command in central Khartoum on Wednesday, in protest against the "the political mission" the United Nations will establish in Sudan in support of the government during its 39-month transitional period.

The police used tear gas to break up the demonstration that took place despite the ban on gatherings imposed by the authorities to halt the spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19).

The demonstrators passed the home of Abdelsalam Kesha, one of the people killed during the protests against President Al Bashir that erupted in December 2018, and led to the ousting of the president in April 2019.

When they saw Kesha's father, they threw stones at him, causing injuries to his legs.

The Organisation of Relatives of People Killed during the December Revolution strongly condemned the attack. In a statement, Farah Abbas, the chairman of the organisation, on Wednesday, sais that the Al Bashir supporters "tried, as usual, to create chaos".

On June 3, the UN Security Council agreed to set up a UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (Unitams). The mandate of the hybrid UN-AU mission in Darfur (Unamid) was extended until December 31.

According to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, the new mission will help rebuild the country in a way similar to the Marshall Plan. The regime of Al Bashir repeatedly rejected the establishment of an UN mission in the country.

