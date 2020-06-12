Sudan: SPA to Hold Press Conference Friday

11 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Associations holds, a press conference, tomorrow, Friday, at 2:00. Noon, in its Headquarters, in Garden city.

The press conference will review a number of the current political developments.

