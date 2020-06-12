Sudan Lauds EU Role to Curb COVID-19 Outbreak

Khartoum — The government, on Thursday, lauded the "unprecedented" assistances extended by the European Union (EU) states, particularly, France and Sweden, thanking the EU leaderships and the member-states for the good initiative that affirms the importance and the vitality of the joint partnership in a number of strategic sectors, specially, health sector.

A Boeing cargo plane loaded with 09 tons of medical assistances extended by the EU to Sudan in the context of curbing the COVID-19 landed in Khartoum International Airport, Thursday.

The Foreign Ministry said in statement issued, today, on the occasion, that the assistances come in the context of the EU-Sudan partnership which accompanied the Transitional Government since its formation.