Sudan: Kushib's Trial Is Victory for Justice - JEM

Ibrahim has described bringing Ali Kushib before the ICC as a victory to justice and the victims of Al-Basher's and his facist defunct regime.

JEM Official Spokesman, Mutasim Ahmed Saleh said in press statements said Kushib's trial is a message for all the dictators that the time of impunity is gone.

He pointed out that JEM congratulates the displaced , refugees and the victims of genocide , in Darfur on the occasion of Kushib's deportation to The Hague to appear before the ICC.

Saleh called on the transitional government of Sudan to cooperate with the ICC and to hand over Omar Al-Bashir, Abdul Rahim Hussein and Ahmed Haroun according to the the commitment they made in the Juba for Peace Negotiations.