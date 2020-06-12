Sudan: Kushib's Trial Is Victory for Justice - JEM

11 June 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ibrahim has described bringing Ali Kushib before the ICC as a victory to justice and the victims of Al-Basher's and his facist defunct regime.

JEM Official Spokesman, Mutasim Ahmed Saleh said in press statements said Kushib's trial is a message for all the dictators that the time of impunity is gone.

He pointed out that JEM congratulates the displaced , refugees and the victims of genocide , in Darfur on the occasion of Kushib's deportation to The Hague to appear before the ICC.

Saleh called on the transitional government of Sudan to cooperate with the ICC and to hand over Omar Al-Bashir, Abdul Rahim Hussein and Ahmed Haroun according to the the commitment they made in the Juba for Peace Negotiations.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

