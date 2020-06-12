South Africa: 26-Year-Old Sentenced to 05 Years Imprisonment for Burglary

press release

Evaton Detective Sergeant Sibusiso Mazibuko investigated a case of school housebreaking whereby Tharabollo high school in Section D, Palmsprings was broken into on Tuesday 07 April 2020 at around 16:00 and 790 school chairs were stolen including a smartboard, 20 circuit breakers and burglar proofs.

On Wednesday 10 June 2020, the accused Thabang Molaletsa from Orange Farm was sentenced to 05 years imprisonment wholly suspended for 05 years on condition that he is not found guilty again on a case of theft. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm. The sentence will send a strong message to criminals who break into schools. Evaton police management applauds Detective Sergeant Sibusiso Mazibuko for the effort in investigating the case. The community of Evaton is also praised for providing information to the police that led to the conviction of the accused.