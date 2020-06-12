South Africa: Kirkwood Police Seek Assistance in Solving a Murder Case

11 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Police are investigating a case of murder after a 50-year-old woman died at hospital this morning following a shooting incident at her home last night.

On Wednesday, 10 June 2020 around 21:45, it is alleged that an unknown man armed with a firearm stormed into a house in Masakhane Street, Moses Mabhida in Kirkwood. It is further said that at gunpoint the three family relatives were forced to lie on the floor. A suspect allegedly switched off the lights and then fired one shot, before fleeing the scene. Ngeniswa Kama (50) sustained a gunshot wound in the upper body and was rushed to hospital, where she later died. At this stage, a motive for the attack is unknown and police are following all leads. It is said that the unknown gunman was wearing a blue overall and a bennie.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Detective Captain Freddie Moss at 082 319 9227. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. All information is strictly confidential and callers have the right to remain anonymous.

