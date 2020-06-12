South Africa: COVID-19 - Tshwane Clinic Closed After Two Staff Members Test Positive

11 June 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The FF Ribeiro Clinic at the Sammy Marks Square shopping complex in the Tshwane city centre has been temporarily closed after two staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Thursday, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the results were the outcome of a robust screening and testing programme which was embarked upon for its frontline staff.

Both staff members were asymptomatic, as nothing was picked up during the daily screening records.

"All City of Tshwane health facilities routinely conduct daily screening and sanitisation before entering the building, as part of the Covid-19 prevention strategy," Bokaba said.

"The staff members wore appropriate personal protection equipment (PPE) daily. The PPE stock availability is continuously being monitored to ensure that frontline staff are always protected. The infected staff members have been trained in correct utilisation of PPE and on the disease itself."

Disinfected

Following the closure, the clinic was disinfected on Thursday and will remain closed until Monday.

"All other patients will be screened, and the clinic decanted, and patients will be referred to the nearest clinics for service, while the FF Ribeiro Clinic remains closed.

"Return dates have been given to the patients for follow-up consultation."

Bokaba added that all contacts will be traced and managed accordingly, as per the Department of Health guidelines.

"Counselling and support will also be provided to the affected staff members who have been sent to self-isolate.

"The City has a comprehensive workplace Covid-19 management plan, which is backed by expertly advised protocols and guidelines. We will continue to take all precautionary measures to protect our most important asset - our valuable staff as well as our residents - who look to us for a diligent and professional service," Bokaba said.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.