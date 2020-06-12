South Africa: Two Men Arrested and Two Shotguns Seized

11 June 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The OR Tambo District police are committed in working together with the community in the fight against crime. This was evident when they arrested A 37-year-old man during an intelligence driven operation that was conducted by Port St Johns Operational Command Center and Lusikisiki K9 members. The suspect was found in possession of a Shotgun and four (04) shells at Dukada locality Upper Hlabathi A/A in Lusikisiki today at about 01h00.

The members proceeded to another homestead in Dukada locality Lower Hlabathi A/A where an 82-year-man was arrested after he was found in possession of a Shotgun with ten (10) shells and thirty-nine (39) rounds of a 9mm pistol.

Both suspects will appear before Flagstaff Magistrate Court tomorrow facing charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and unlawful possession of ammunition. The firearms will be sent for ballistic testing.

"Our efforts against the proliferation of illegal weapons are fortified by these arrests and recoveries. We are also thankful to the community for sharing the information," said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lt Gen Liziwe Ntshinga.

