Zimbabwe: Bakeries to Contract Farmers

12 June 2020
The Herald (Harare)

Bakeries will be compelled to contract wheat farmers to grow at least 40 percent of their requirements to improve food production, Secretary for Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr John Basera has said.

Dr Basera said Government did not want bakeries to import all their wheat.

"We have companies such as Bakers Inn, Proton and so on, that we know produce our bread. Now, my question is; have you ever heard that there is a wheat farmer being contracted by any of these companies to produce wheat? Where are they getting their wheat from? That is the fundamental question."

