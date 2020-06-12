Zimbabwe: Varsities Begin Phased Reopening

Final year university students are either all back on campus, or will be within a few days, as universities start their phased reopening under the latest public health policy.

Chinhoyi University of Technology was the first to re-open last week, while Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) followed as it opened its doors to over 1 000 final year students.

GZU is fairly typical with rigorous daily disinfecting of all rooms and the halls of residence to protect against Covid-19.

Director of information, Mr Anderson Chipatiso said the newly licensed GZU Campus radio has been handy in the Covid-19 fight with Dr Phineous Makurira using the platform to give regular updates and presentations on Covid-19.

There are a maximum of two students in a room and visitors are not allowed.

Zupco buses are providing transport for all universities across the country. So far the University of Zimbabwe has brought back the medicine, veterinary science and dentistry final year students on campus with UZ Vice Chancellor Prof Paul Mapfumo saying these groups came early because of the nature of their programmes.

The rest of the final years will be returning on 29 June.

"We have only allowed students whose programmes have a practical element that cannot be substituted. We are following national and World Health Organisation guidelines in handling our students," Prof Mapfumo said.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) will see its final years return on 15 June and will issue masks and sanitisers to all students as they arrive.

NUST acting director communication and marketing Mr Thabani Mpofu said the university was now ready to reopen.

"On June 15 we will be receiving the first group of students.

"We have grouped them according to faculties to ensure there is no overcrowding.

"So we will have faculties of applied science, engineering, commerce and education first, they come for two weeks and go home only to return for exams, after they leave the next group comes in," said Mr Mpofu.

Gwanda State University, which already has final years on campus, is providing lecturers with accommodation to minimise travel.

There shall be a phased return. Only final year students will return in the first phase and write examinations and leave, then another group will come to campus and write examinations and leave and so on until we have covered all students," Gwanda State University Information and Public Relations Officer Walter Ndlovu said.

Relatively smaller institutions are benefiting from their size as their numbers favour social distancing.

Gwanda State University has only 16 students on campus, while Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences received only 64 students in its first reopening phase on June 1.

Information and public relations officer Mr Credence Sithole said lectures had started for Level 5.1 and 5.2 Engineering students and would end by June 27. Examinations will then be held from June 28 to July 3.

Almost all 13 State universities have students back on campus or are finalising preparations for their return. However, some institutions that were early technological adopters are reaping dividends from their innovation.

Zimbabwe Open University has been using an online system called MyVista and was not affected by the lockdown, only having to arrange examinations.

ZOU southern region director Mr Allan Nkala said;

"We have postponed examinations and are awaiting guidance from our head office on the way forward. You will note there are challenges with regards to those travelling to examination centres and hence that need to be addressed before we operationalise the institution.

Africa University has been conducting online lessons for all its students during the Covid-19 lockdown.