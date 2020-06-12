Zimbabwe: Coke Corner Vending Market Takes Shape

The construction of a proper site for vendors operating at the corner of Seke and Dieppe roads, commonly referred to as the Coke Corner, is progressing well, with workers already working on the roof of the structure.

During a visit to the site yesterday, workers were observed laying corrugated iron sheets on the roof of the structure that will accommodate between 1 000 and 1 600 vendors.

Builders were also busy working on sides of the steel structure.

Kingson Engineering Steel Work is working on the steel framework, while council is working on the sides.

Harare spokesperson Mr Michael Chideme said work on the new site was on schedule.

"We are now at the roofing stage . We are preparing for a post-Covid-19 vibrant informal sector with decent and humane trading spaces," said Mr Chideme.

Harare town clerk engineer Hosiah Chisango is on record as saying once the structure was complete, vendors who operated at the site before the Covid-19 induced lockdown would be given first preference.

Eng Chisango said similar structures will be erected all over the city with different sizes for different trades, as the economy is tilting towards the informal sector.

A vendor only identified as Mai Tino, who operated at the site prior to the lockdown, hailed the progress.

"The pace at which they are moving is quite remarkable and we hope when the national lockdown is over, we will be considered first," she said.

"The structures, which we were using were not up to standard and degraded our stature in society.

"No wonder why vendors were being classified as people of low standard."

Mr Lackson Mvura complemented council and suggested that it should do the same for Mbare Musika bus terminus and market place.