South Africa: Police Officials Receive Hefty Sentences for Corruption

press release

Limpopo — The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation welcomes the conviction and sentencing of Constable Ratlou Alfred Moroana (37) and Constable Mahlatsi Phillip Tselane (34) for corruption, by the Mokopane Regional Court on Wednesday, 10 June 2020.

On 23 January 2018, a takedown operation was conducted by the Hawks where two (2) former officials from Home Affairs Department, a civilian impersonating the same organisation and three SAPS members who were attached at Groblersbridge port of entry were arrested for corruption. The officials were assisting criminals to smuggle stolen vehicles through the port of entry to Botswana in exchange for money.

On 01 August 2018 the two Home Affairs officials Tryphina Tshabalala (31) and Kgomotso Morena (37) were found guilty and sentenced to fifteen (15) as nd Dorris Mashaka (38) were found guilty of corruption and were sentenced to 15 years direct imprisonment. Doris Mashaka (38) was sentenced to 10 years for impersonation and corruption.

On 17 March 2020 Constable Matome Herman Mafa (40) was sentenced to seven (7) years imprisonment. On Wednesday Moroana was found guilty for corruption and sentenced to eight (8) years direct imprisonment whilst Tselane was also found guilty however he is due for sentencing on 30 June 2020.