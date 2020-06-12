South Africa: Help Police to Find Sipamandla Luwaca

press release

The 22-year-old woman, Sipamandla Luwaca left her residential place at Jim Fouche, Universitas in Bloemfontein on Monday 08 June 2020 afternoon. According to the report filed at Parkweg Police Station, Sipamandla's sister alleges that she informed her that she was visiting a friend at Brandwag to work on an assignment. She is said to be a student at the University of the Free State.

When Sipamandla left their place of residence she was wearing navy pants with a white striped, navy t-shirt, blue jean jacket and black/pink sneakers. It is also alleged that she was carrying a laptop bag with a laptop inside.

Sipamandla's sister called her in the evening but her cellphone was off. She is tall and slim built, brown-coffee in complexion with black hair and brown eyes.

Any member of the community who might have seen Sipamandla or have knowledge of where she might be found, is requested to call Constable Setjhaba Patrick Sikisi at Parkweg Police Detective on 078 2460 053 or office telephone number 051 503 2700.