Nigeria: Rainstorm Destroys Over 100 Houses, Properties in Plateau

Jos — Torrential rain has destroyed over 100 houses and properties worth millions of Naira in several communities in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The rainstorm, which started on Tuesday night, lasted till the early hours of Wednesday morning, and was accompanied by a heavy windstorm that blew off the roofs of many houses.

A resident of an affected community, Titus Bitrus, said the properties destroyed included houses, shops, and worship centres, adding that the destruction has left several people homeless.

"In Amper Town, the buildings of a private secondary school were also destroyed by the windstorm.

"The havoc caused by the rainstorm needs urgent attention from the Plateau State government as well as spirited individuals and organisations in order to ensure that those displaced can return to their various homes as early as possible," he said.

Narrating his ordeal also, another resident close to the destroyed St Monica's Catholic Church Kopgin, Bitrus Koprang'ah, said the situation was quite shocking and traumatic, but he thanked God that no life was lost.

He added that many electricity poles were also destroyed by the rainstorm.

The Executive Chairman of the council, Hon Nde Emmanuel Lar, confirmed the development, saying he has led top management of the council to sympathise with Kopgin and other affected communities in the area over the unfortunate incident.

He prayed God to give the people directly affected the heart to accept the challenges of this difficult moment.

He said the situation was pathetic and called on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and spirited individuals to come to the aide of the people hit by the disaster.