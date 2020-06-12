Nigeria: Rainstorm Destroys Over 100 Houses, Properties in Plateau

12 June 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Dickson S. Adama, Jos

Jos — Torrential rain has destroyed over 100 houses and properties worth millions of Naira in several communities in Kanke Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The rainstorm, which started on Tuesday night, lasted till the early hours of Wednesday morning, and was accompanied by a heavy windstorm that blew off the roofs of many houses.

A resident of an affected community, Titus Bitrus, said the properties destroyed included houses, shops, and worship centres, adding that the destruction has left several people homeless.

"In Amper Town, the buildings of a private secondary school were also destroyed by the windstorm.

"The havoc caused by the rainstorm needs urgent attention from the Plateau State government as well as spirited individuals and organisations in order to ensure that those displaced can return to their various homes as early as possible," he said.

Narrating his ordeal also, another resident close to the destroyed St Monica's Catholic Church Kopgin, Bitrus Koprang'ah, said the situation was quite shocking and traumatic, but he thanked God that no life was lost.

He added that many electricity poles were also destroyed by the rainstorm.

The Executive Chairman of the council, Hon Nde Emmanuel Lar, confirmed the development, saying he has led top management of the council to sympathise with Kopgin and other affected communities in the area over the unfortunate incident.

He prayed God to give the people directly affected the heart to accept the challenges of this difficult moment.

He said the situation was pathetic and called on the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and spirited individuals to come to the aide of the people hit by the disaster.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.