Tanzania: Budget Hammer Falls As Government Revenue Increases

THE government expects to collect and spend 34.88 tril/- in the 2020/21 financial year, up from the 33.11tril/- it targeted to collect in 2019/20.

Out of which, total domestic revenue, including Local Government Authorities (LGAs) own sources is estimated to collect 24.07tril/-, equivalent to 69.0 per cent of the total budget.

Of these revenues, the government plans to collect tax revenue amounting to 20.33tril/-, non-tax revenue 2.92 tril/- , and revenue from LGAs 815.0bn/-.

Presenting the estimates of government revenue and expenditure for 2020/21 to the National Assembly in Dodoma, Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango asserted that the government plans to borrow 4.90tril/- from the domestic market.

"Out of that amount, 3.32tril/- is for rolling over of maturing treasury bills and bonds and 1.59tril/-, equivalent to 1.0 per cent of the GDP is new borrowing for financing development projects, 3.04 tril/- is expected to be borrowed from external non-concessional sources in order to speed up the implementation of infrastructure projects," he noted.

Dr Mpango further said that development partners are expected to contribute grants and concession loans amounting to 2.87tril/-, equivalent to 8.2 per cent of the government budget.

Out of the amount, 2.46tril/- will be channelled through project financing, 138.3bn/- through Basket financing, and 275.5bn/- through General Budget Support (GBS).

According to Dr Mpango, during the leadership of the fifth phase government, domestic revenue increased to 18.5tril/- in 2018/19 from 11.0 tril/- in 2014/15, equivalent to an increase of 69.1 per cent.

Tax revenue collection increased from a monthly average of 825bn/- in 2014/15 to an average of 1.3tril/- in 2018/19 and further up to a monthly average of 1.5tril/- for the period of July 2019 to April 2020.

The minister said tax revenue increased from 9.9tril/- in 2014/15 to 15.5tril/- in 2018/19, equivalent to 56.5 per cent, non-Tax revenue increased from 688.7bn/- in 2014/15 to 2.4tril/- in 2018/19, and up to 2.25tril/- for the first 10 months in 2019/20.

The increase in revenue, he said, is attributed to efforts made by the fifth phase government in controlling revenue leakages by strengthening enforcement of tax laws and use of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) systems in revenue collection.

He named the systems as the Government e-Payment Gateway System (GePGs), Electronic Fiscal Device Management System (EFDMS), Tanzania Customs Integrated System (TANCIS), Government Accounting System (MUSE), Government Assets Management Information System (GAMIS), Government Salary Payment Platform (GSPP), Tanzania National e-Procurement System (TANePS) and the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

On national debt, he said the government continued to manage it in accordance with the government Loans, Guarantees and Grants Act, CAP 134 to ensure its sustainability.

"The Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) which was conducted in December 2019 confirmed that the national debt is sustainable in the short, medium and long term," he said.

Expounding further, he said in the analysis, solvency indicators show that the ratio of the present value of total public debt to GDP was 27.1 per cent, compared to the threshold of 70 per cent, the present value of external public debt to GDP was 16.3 per cent compared to the threshold of 55 per cent, and the present value of external public debt to exports was 103.9 per cent compared to the threshold of 240 per cent.

On liquidity indicators of the DSA, he said the results show that the ratio of external debt service to domestic revenue was 11.9 per cent compared to the threshold of 23 per cent; and external debt service to exports was 11.9 per cent compared to the threshold of 21 per cent.