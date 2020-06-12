Tanzania: Venue Owners Reminded to Observe Health Regulations

THE government has cautioned by directing a strict adherence to safety measures when the Mainland Premier League resumes tomorrow in the various venues.

Unlike the normal leagues which fans brightly colour the game, this time they will enjoy the good game in accordance to safety directives, all meant to keep them safe from the Coronavirus threat.

In this respect, the government has stressed that all venues which will not meet the set up guidelines to curb further spread of Covid-19 will be suspended from hosting matches.

Mainland top flight resumes tomorrow with two matches unfolding as Mwadui FC entertain Young Africans at CCM Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, while Coastal Union welcomes Namungo FC at Mkwakwani Stadium in Tanga.

However, these will be the two games to officially re-open the top flight league after nearly 94 days of suspension as a move to contain the spread of the Covid- 19 pandemic.

Speaking recently at Liti Stadium in Singida during one of his inspecting tours of league hosting venues, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Hassan Abbasi said no health irregularities will be tolerated.

"Other countries have not managed to resume their leagues, while those which have decided to continue are doing so without supporters. "Here, the State has allowed people to go and watch live the games by following health safety guideline protocols and what else do you want to be given?" Abbasi said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He then maintained the stand of the government that any venue which host league games will be suspended if the concerned authorities will fail to observe the set up health guidelines to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

"To facilitate this, we will not use rules and regulation of either the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) or Tanzania Premier League Board (TPLB) but rather, we will use the Public Health Act because what we are doing, concern health of many people," he said.

He insisted that Tanzania has approached well the measures against coronavirus infection.

He named some of the essentials to be available at all the league hosting venues as running water for people to wash their hands with soap, temperature testing equipment as well as ensuring that social distance is observed and covering nose and mouth with a mask throughout the games.

On his part, one if the stadium's safe-keepers Ahmed Athuman said they will thoroughly take into consideration all the provided health guidelines for the games to be played there.

"Coronavirus is still a big threat so, one of the most important things is to make sure that we adhere to the listed guidelines to protect each other from this deadly pandemic," he said.