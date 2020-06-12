Tanzania: State Puts Focus On Development, Education in 2020/2021 Budget

FINANCE and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango has tabled the 34.88tr/-national budget for 2020/2021 fiscal year which focuses on implementation of key strategic development projects and improvement of the education sector.

The 2020/2021 budget has increased by 5 percent, from 33.1tr/-which was approved for the current financial year that ends on June 30, 2020.

Tabling the national budget yesterday in Dodoma, Dr Mpango said the government has set aside 1.60tr/- for execution of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, which indicated a slight increase from 1.44tr/-which was allocated in 2019/2020 fiscal year.

He said the budget allocated for higher learning students' loans has also increased to 490bn/- from 450bn/-which was set aside in 2019/2020 fiscal year, while the budget for provision of free education has also increased from 288.5bn/-in 2019/2020 fiscal year to 298.1bn/-in the coming year.

The government has also increased the budget for railways funds, water and Rural Energy Agency (REA), from 788.8bn/-in 2019/2020 to 823.7bn/-in the coming fiscal year, while allocating 600bn/-for the payment of civil servants arrears service providers and roads, water and electrical contractors.

Dr Mpango said that the government expects to collect 24.07 tr/-, which is equivalent to 69.0 per cent of the entire budget from the internal sources.

He said that the government expects to collect 20.33tr/- from taxes and 2.92tr/-from non-tax sources, while 815.0 bn/-will be raised from councils' sources.

The development partners will contribute 2.87tr/-, which is equivalent to 8.2 percent of the entire budget. He said that for the 2020/21 fiscal year, the government is planning to spend 34.88tr/-for recurrent and development expenditure.

Dr Mpango said that of the funds, 22.10tr/- has been set aside for recurrent expenditure and 12.78 for development projects, while in the current fiscal year which ends on June 30, the government set aside a sum of 20.86trn/- for recurrent expenditure and 12.25tr/-, equivalent o 37.0 percent of the entire budget for development expenditure.

In the coming fiscal year 2020/2021, some ministries will receive bigger shares based on their needs. Ministry of Finance and Planning has been allocated 12.4tr/-, equivalent to 35.5 per cent of the entire budget, of which 10.48tr/-will be used for debt service while the President Office Regional Administration and Local Government has been given 7.1tr/-, of which 4.7trn/-as been set aside for recurrent expenditure.

Some of the plans which will be implemented under the ministry for 2020/2021 fiscal year include coordination and supervision of health service delivery, nutrition and social welfare.

Ministry of Works, Transport and Communication has been allocated 4.7tr/-, of which 1.6tr/-will be spent in construction sector, 15.6tr/- for communication, while transport has been allocated 3.15tr/-, equivalent to 66 per cent of the entire budget.

Energy Ministry has been allocated 2.19tr/- compared to 2.14tr/- set aside in 2019/2020, which is equivalent to and increment of 2.5 per cent. The funds will be spent in the execution of various development projects and recurrent expenditure.

Ministry of Defense and National Service has been allocated 2.14tr/-, with an increment of 1.85tr/-, compared to 2019/2020 budget, while the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology will spend 1.4tr/-, of which 857.5bn/-will be spent in development projects.