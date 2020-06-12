Sudan: Soldier Killed, Three Women Abducted in North Darfur

12 June 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Dubo El Omda — A member of the Sudan Armed Forces was shot dead by gunmen in eastern Jebel Marra on Tuesday. In south-west Jebel Marra, a farmer was injured.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a witness reported that a group of armed men riding on camels and horses suddenly started to shoot at a number of people at a water well in Dubo El Omda in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Tuesday morning.

Villager Mousa Abdallah was wounded, he said. When army soldiers arrived to assess the situation, the attackers shot at their vehicle. Soldier Mohamed Bashi was fatally hit.

The gunmen then fled, taking three women with them. They released two of them later. Safaa Mousa is still being held.

In Central Darfur, farmer Adam Osman was shot by gunmen inside his farm near Nierteti on Wednesday.

Adam Okar told this station that Osman was taken to Nierteti Hospital after a complaint was filed at the police station of Nierteti.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.