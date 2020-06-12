Sudan: Soldier Killed, Three Women Abducted in North Darfur

Dubo El Omda — A member of the Sudan Armed Forces was shot dead by gunmen in eastern Jebel Marra on Tuesday. In south-west Jebel Marra, a farmer was injured.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, a witness reported that a group of armed men riding on camels and horses suddenly started to shoot at a number of people at a water well in Dubo El Omda in Tawila locality in North Darfur on Tuesday morning.

Villager Mousa Abdallah was wounded, he said. When army soldiers arrived to assess the situation, the attackers shot at their vehicle. Soldier Mohamed Bashi was fatally hit.

The gunmen then fled, taking three women with them. They released two of them later. Safaa Mousa is still being held.

In Central Darfur, farmer Adam Osman was shot by gunmen inside his farm near Nierteti on Wednesday.

Adam Okar told this station that Osman was taken to Nierteti Hospital after a complaint was filed at the police station of Nierteti.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.