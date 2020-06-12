Zimbabwe: Top Lawyers Out On Bail

Deputy Chief magistrate, Crispen Mberewere has freed top Harare lawyer, Admire Rubaya on $5 000.

Rubaya (37) appeared in court Thursday morning following his arrest over money laundering charges.

He is being charged together with his wife Miriam Chiba (37) and his client Evans Tapiwa Chidemo.

Another top lawyer, Advocate, Slyvester Hashiti also appeared before Mberewere facing a criminal insult charge after he accused Zivanai Macharaga of President Emerson Mnangagwa's special anti-corruption unit of receiving a US$20 000 bribe from an accused person.

Hashiti was freed on $10 000 bail plus reporting conditions including reporting once every Friday at he police and surrendering his passport.

The state alleges that Chidemo owns a certain property identified property 2800 12th Class Shares of Parkland Court (Pvt) LTD.

He was arrested in 2016 on allegations of fraud and the case involved misappropriation of Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) funds amounting US$1,2 million.

The case was heard at Harare Magistrate' court under case R 655/16 and Chidemo was represented by Rubaya.

It is state's case the property was valued US$33 000 and it was also suspected to have been acquired unlawfully.

It is alleged that the connived to convert Chidemo's property in a bid to conceal it's origin.

It was allegedly transfered to Chiba's name to purpot as if she had purchased it from Chidemo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Sometime in the year 2017 the Department of Asset Forfeiture of NPA instituted proceedings to forfeit Chidemo's assets, " read court papers.

According to the state the offence came to light in 2017 when Chiba went to NPA opposing the freezing of the controversial property pending forfeiture.

Hashiti is accused of having alleged that Macharaga had received a bribe from an accused person who was appearing before the special court knowing this was false.

The incident occurred on Dec 17 2018 and Macharaga was not in court on the day in question.

He also applied for recusal of magistrate Lazini Ncube and he is as representing fomer Mines ministry secretary Francis Gudyanga.

The state said the police investigated the claim and established that the allegations were false and meant to tarnish Macharaga's reputation.

Hashiti was represented by Paida Saurombe while Oliver Marwa appeared for the state.