Namibia: Swartbooi Tackles Corruption, Inequality

Landless People's Movement leader Bernadus Swartbooi has underscored the need for the equitable distribution of resources, the shunning of corruption and the supporting of entrepreneurs as a way of dealing with current economic challenges.

Delivering his state of the nation address on Thursday night, the firebrand politician said there is a need to address youth unemployment, create value chains to grow manufacturing, and to feed capital into youth-driven businesses.

"We have a scenario where we have one nation in two countries: one where the rich and affluent are living a lifestyle far divorced from reality, while the bulk of our people live in slums. We propose a federal system in the future as a long-term plan in dealing with inequality, and the optimisation of the country's resources," he said.

Swartbooi said while land remains an emotive issue, there is a need to look at long-lasting solutions which would address housing challenges, foster decentralisation and empower black farmers who suffer a lack of resources.

"There doesn't seem to be a solution to reduce youth unemployment, which has continued to spike in the past few years, while corruption is eating at the moral fabric of the nation," he said.

Swartbooi said the current government has lost sight of its priorities in solving social challenges.

"If you look at the scenario of the N$700-million Swapo head office being built just opposite the Katutura hospital, you wonder where our priorities are," he said.

He said the construction of the multimillion-dollar Swapo head office insults the dignity of Namibians who have to deal with poverty and misery on a daily basis.

While admitting there are no quick fixes to the current problems, Swartbooi said there is a need for a Namibia where benefiting from resources should be possible regardless of race, ethnicity, colour or creed.

"I had an engagement with 28 young people today who told me how the ongoing corruption investigation at the Development Bank of Namibia has sidelined their plans to set up a sustainable business project. This is so regrettable as it disadvantages some while advantaging others," he said.

