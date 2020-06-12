Namibia: Venter Parts Ways With Jersey Reds

Namibian rugby star Janco Venter is among the large group of players that were released by English Rugby Football Union (RFU) Championship side Jersey Reds, which campaigns in that country's second tier rugby league.

The club announced on its website a group consisting of about 19 players that will be leaving the club to make way for new arrivals and 25-year old flanker Venter features on that list along with the likes of George Willmott and Conor Joyce.

The former Stellenbosch University and Western Province workaholic lock joined Jersey Reds in 2018 and has represented Namibia at the 2015 World Cup in England and also at last year's World Cup in Japan, earning more than 27 caps in all competitions for his country.

The club's website further reported Jersey Reds' director of rugby Harvey Biljon expressing his dissatisfaction with the way the season was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with a significant proportion of the squad moving on.

"While we fully support the decision, which was the only viable option in the circumstances [Covid-19], it was a real shame to see rugby suddenly stop two months early. We were looking forward to a strong finish to the season and to have the chance to say a proper farewell to those who are moving on. Everyone in the squad has made an important contribution this season and we'd like to wish all those departing the best in the next stage of their rugby career, or in life away from the game for those who won't be continuing with professional rugby," said Biljon.