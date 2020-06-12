Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 686

12 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

Seven new cases of Covid-19 were on Friday announced by the Ministry of Health pushing Uganda's tally to 686.

These were out of the 2,532 samples tested from the border points, health workers and the community (contacts and alerts).

Three of the confirmed cases are truck drivers who arrived via Mutukula and Busia border points of entry while the other four are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.

The alerts and contacts are from Gulu (1), Kyotera (1) and Tororo (2) districts.

Additionally, 58 samples from health workers all tested negative.

Also, eighteen foreign truck drivers (8 Kenyans, 4 Tanzanians, 2 Congolese, 2 South Sudanese and 2 Eritreans) whose samples tested positive were handed over to their respective countries.

The total number of recoveries according to the health ministry stands at 160. No fatalities have been registered yet.

