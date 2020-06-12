Uganda: Crowds Banned At Kasirye Burial Ceremony

12 June 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By James Kabengwa

Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga will be buried today by a handful of people due to the Covid-19 social distancing rules.

The army announced in a statement that the will receive a 13-gun salute in memory of his selfless service to the country.

A family source told Daily Monitor that there will be brief prayers and eulogies. Eulogies will include those from the President who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces and another from the chief of the Defence Forces.

"A small number of of people, mainly family members, will be allowed at the funeral and only two government -owned media houses have been accredited to cover the event," a statement from the army spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, said.

"We do not expect any gatherings or crowds along the way. This would contravene the rules on social distancing and congestion," Karemire said.

Maj Gen Ggwanga passed away on Tuesday June 9, 2020, at Nakasero Hospital in Kampala after a yet to be announced illness.

"Burial will take place in Nkene Village, Mityana District," Brig Karemire said.

He said during the last days of Gen Kasirye, he was seen enforcing the social distancing rules as ordered by the President and therefore his burial cannot be seen to break what he advocated.

Brig Karemire said the public will view all the proceedings via live streams on Facebook, UBC and YouTube.

