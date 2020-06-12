Namibia: World Cup Qualification Non-Negotiable - Mensah

Naminbia's qualification for the 2023 Rugby Word Cup is non-negotiable according to the president of the Namibia Rugby Union, Corrie Mensah.

He was reacting to the announcement of the qualification process for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, by World Rugby this week.

Namibia has qualified for the last six World Cups and has dominated the Africa Cup, winning it eight times in total and for the last five years in a row, Mensah said it was imperative that they do so once again.

"We are determined to qualify, we cannot entertain anything else. Obviously it will be tough, it won't be a walk in the park, but our strategic long term plan and development programme is geared towards qualification so that's non-negotiable. It is national coach Johan Diergaardt's most important key performance indicator, so he must ensure that we qualify and we are working towards that goal," he said on Thursday.

With 12 of the 20 berths for the 2023 World Cup already having being filled following last year's World Cup, (the top three nations in each of the four groups qualified directly), qualifiers will now be held all over the world for the final eight spots.

Namibia, and the rest of Africa's path will once again be through the Africa Cup of 2022 with only the winning team qualifying directly for the 2023 World Cup. The second-placed team will also have a chance of qualifying, via a final qualifying tournament that will include runners-up from other continental tournaments.

Two teams from the Americas will qualify by September 2022, while another two will qualify via Europe by March 2022, with a third European team entering the final qualification tournament.

A home and away playoff between Tonga and Samoa in 2021 will determine the direct qualifier from the Oceania region, while the loser will meet the winner of the 2021 Oceania Cup, which is contested by eight other countries, for the second Oceania berth.

World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said the qualification process will give member unions a genuine opportunity to qualify for the World Cup, while 'the process had been designed to maximise existing events to reduce costs for participants and organisers alike, which is important as we all recover from the global pandemic.'

Mensah, meanwhile, said that Namibia's national training squad was now hard at work to stay in shape for any eventuality.

"We have most of our foreign-based professionals back and they are now in the national training group of about 45 members, who go to the gym daily in three sessions of 15 players each. Although we won't have any international matches this year, there is still a chance that we can have our league competitions, depending on what the government says regarding contact sport during Stage 4 of the lockdown," he said.

"We will just have to continue training whether there's rugby or not, so that we can remain in touch with the professional teams in South Africa. In the SuperSport Challenge we saw that those teams are at another level regarding the conditioning of their players, so we need to get to that level, which means that we will have to follow an intensive off-season and pre-season programme," he added.