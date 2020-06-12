Namibia/South Africa: Hotto 'Settles' On Pirates

South African Premiership giants Orlando Pirates appear to have won the race for the services of much-coveted Namibian international Deon Hotto.

Reports emanating from across the border indicate Pirates have presented a revised offer to the Namibian international and are now expected to conclude a deal in the next few days.

Mamelodi Sundowns have also been chasing Hotto since the end of last week, but it appears Bucs have finally won the battle for his signature, KickOff.com reported yesterday.

"The club-to-club deal between Pirates and Wits is done. The only thing that was left was for the player to make a decision to join Pirates or Sundowns," the source tells KickOff.com.

"Pirates have since presented a new offer too good to resist. Hotto is expected to sign with Pirates in the next few days."

Pirates' bid has the backing of Hotto's ex-Brave Warriors' assistant head coach Ronnie Kanalelo, according to Soccer Laduma.

"It would be a good move for him to Pirates. If you look at his stats, he has actually done well in terms of the amount of assists and the crucial goals he has been scoring. Where else can he go?" quizzed Kanalelo.

The former Sundowns stopper believes Hotto is tailor-made for Pirates and that moving to the Soweto giants represents an "upward" trajectory for the player at his peek.

Earlier this week, ex-international teammate Henrico Botes said Sundowns would be a good fit for Hotto.

Flying forward Rudolf Bester was the last Namibian to play for Pirates and endured a torrid time at the club owing to a combination of niggling injuries which limited his playing time.

Following a big money move in mid-2011 from Maritzburg United where he had been prolific, Bester managed only 15 PSL appearances and a solitary goal across two seasons for the Buccaneers before being offloaded. His career petered out thereafter.

In contrast, Kanalelo, Mogale Naruseb and Sydney Plaatjies all enjoyed relatively successful spells at Sundowns.