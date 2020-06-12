Lesotho: Dancesport Championship in Limbo

Federation of Dancesport Lesotho (FEDALE) public relations officer Tlholohelo Nthejane says the future of this year's annual Open Queen's Cup World Dancesport Federation (WDSF) Championship is hanging in balance due to the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The event was set for 26 September 2020 at Lehakoe Recreational and Cultural Centre. It was to be followed by a Level B Coaching Course scheduled for 27 September.

According to Nthejane, the WDSF has already ordered its members to indefinitely halt all their activities due to the pandemic.

He said there were high chances that the event would be postponed but added that they would only come up with new dates once the World Federation released its new calendar.

"Everything was going well before the outbreak but since March when all local sporting activities were suspended, we haven't done anything related to the preparations for the championship," Nthejane said.

"The event is scheduled for September, and by the look of things, the situation is far from improving therefore, the event must be postponed.

"Once there are new developments, we will announce them."

So far, Lesotho has recorded two confirmed Covid-19 cases and Nthejane says even if local authorities lifted the moratorium on sporting activities, they would still need to wait for the world federation's direction.

He said although they have advised their dancers to continue training at home and remain fit during the lockdown, it was difficult for them to adhere to the advice since theirs is a contact sport that requires partners.

Now in its sixth edition, the competition is also meant to celebrate Queen 'Masenate Mohato Seeiso's birthday.

Her Majesty's birthday falls on 2 June but the event is held at a later date to avoid holding it at the peak of the winter season.

Nthejane said Botswana, South Africa, eSwatini, India, Italy, Cameroon and Estonia had already confirmed their participation in the sixth edition of the championship.

