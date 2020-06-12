Lesotho: Lefa Yet to Receive Information On CAF Relief Funds

Lesotho Football Association (LeFA) secretary-general Mokhosi Mohapi says he is yet to receive formal communication from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) regarding financial relief for different soccer leagues on the back of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This after the CAF emergency committee met last Thursday and approved the immediate disbursement of financial grants to member associations to support the management of football at the domestic level.

CAF released a statement after the meeting saying up to US$10.8 million (about M18.655 million) would be transferred to its 54 member associations. Each association is meant to pocket US$200 000 (about M3.455 million).

"Due to the fast spread of Covid-19, African member associations have suspended all domestic competitions, which has brought about huge financial burdens on their shoulders," CAF president Ahmad Ahmad said in the statement.

"... So, all member associations can benefit during this difficult period... Also, CAF is assessing the opportunity of additional financial support to member associations for the resumption and organisation of their domestic competitions."

Mohapi told the Lesotho Times on Monday that he was yet to receive any formal communication regarding the money from CAF.

"They (CAF) have not written to us. I haven't received any letter to that effect. I only read about the news on their website... ," Mohapi said.

He however, said that even if they were to receive the money from CAF, it would still be part of LeFA's annual subventions.

"We get money from CAF every year and that is the same money we are talking about now. The only difference this year is that they have decided to waive the eligibility requirements to access the funds unlike in past years where it would come with strict conditions," he said.

Mohapi said they normally get their subventions around May every year.

The US$200 000 comes shortly after FIFA also waived its own requirements and dished out US$500 000 (about M8.7 million) to member associations as part of its second installment of their annual subventions for football development.

Meanwhile, CAF is monitoring the situation closely and working with the relevant authorities including the Wealth Health Organisation (WHO) and FIFA among others on the impact of Covid-19 on the continent before it decides what course of action to take regarding the resumption of soccer activities.

Football activities in Africa have been suspended since March with all CAF clubs, international games and all national championships off with the exception of competitions in Burundi.