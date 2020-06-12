Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Donations Continue to Pour in

Global unity of purpose is needed if the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is to be won, President Mnangagwa has said.

Speaking at State House when he received donations from embassies, Chinese and Zimbabwean companies and churches towards the fight against Covid-19, President Mnangagwa said: "Our failure as the African continent to mitigate against the pandemic can be attributed to our level of means in terms of our ability to mobilise resources to fight the pandemic or possibly the level of our infrastructure.

"But we have also realise that in jurisdictions where countries have registered very high levels of health infrastructure development the pandemic has been vicious at the same level or even more than those with less developed infrastructure.

"This therefore calls for cooperation between all jurisdictions whether we are talking about small, medium or large economies the best friend fight can only be achieved if we all cooperate," President Mnangagwa said.

The diplomatic donation was handed over to the President by the Dean of the Diplomatic Corps and DRC Ambassador to Zimbabwe Mwawapanga Mwanananga.

Embassies represented at the ceremony included those of Algeria, Ghana, Indonesia, South Sudan, United Arab Emirates, Namibia, Kuwait and the State of Palestine.

Ambassador Mwanananga said the well-being of Africans was anchored on Ubuntu, which called for unity and identifying with one another. He said the diplomats were working with the Harare City Council in the fight against the pandemic.

"It is not the donation that is important, but the spirit of Ubuntu that people from all walks of life should unite," he said.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun handed over 125 000 surgical masks and 25 000 items of personal protective equipment. China has been the largest donor of equipment to Zimbabwe in the Covid-19 battle with many earlier gifts.

He reiterated calls for the removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe and South Sudan saying they hampered efforts to fight the pandemic.

"We have always made the point that unilateral sanctions violate the UN Charter. The Covid-19 pandemic requires international co-operation and the unilateral sanctions only worsen the situation," Ambassador Guo said.

China has made numerous donations towards the fight against the pandemic including secondment of personnel. Ambassador Guo pledged more assistance from his country.

President Mnangagwa thanked the Chinese government for their support.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe and indeed my own behalf, I express my gratitude to His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China, for the assistance that he continues to give to our country.

"This is a clear demonstration of the comprehensive strategic partnership relationship between Zimbabwe and China," President Mnangagwa said.

He added that the fight against the pandemic remained a challenge with the rise in the figures of infections.

Meanwhile, several local organisations including churches also gave to the Covid-19 fight.

Stanbic Bank donated five ventilators, an assortment of 32 000 pieces of personal protective equipment, 3 000 bottles of hand sanitiser and two boreholes all valued at US$200 000.

The bank has also provided US$2.8 million in lines of credit to companies producing medical equipment.

Kadoma-based small-scale miner Mr Spencer Tshuma gave 30 tonnes of maize and 60 tonnes of maize meal that will benefit communities in Bulawayo.

The Apostolic Faith Mission gave 200kg of roller meal, 140kg of sugar, 20 cases of tissue paper and 10 bags of clothes.

Tanganda Tea Company handed over 400 cases of packed tea worth $1 million and 30 cases of mineral water and 45 T-shirts to State House. The Divine Yard Church of His Presence gave five tonnes of maize meal, 1 200 masks, and included two schools that are still under construction in Stoneridge suburb in Harare and Buffalo Range in Chiredzi.

British American Tobacco donated 18.6 tonnes of roller meal.