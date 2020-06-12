Malawi: Pastor Arrested Over Abducting 2 Girls for Sexual Rituals in Mzuzu

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested Pastor Austin Beza of God's Army Fellowship and four others for allegedly abducting and unlawfully marrying two girls, who were reported missing in January this year.

According to Police, the two girls were reported missing early this year by their parents, who later joined forces with law enforcers in searching for them.

Northern Region Police Deputy Publicist Maurice Chapola said they received complaints from two families that their children were missing and law enforcers immediately launched investigations, resulting in the arrests of the suspects, all faithful of the God's Army Fellowship.

"This pastor is believed to have abducted the two and claims to have been directed by God that two girls be married by him and one member of the church.

"It is also reported that the pastor threatened the girls to follow God's directive, failure to do so, they would be struck to death God himself and the girls obliged," said Chapola.

Chapola said the suspects will face a charge of abduction contrary to Section 262 of the Penal Code with a maximum sentence of seven years once found guilty.

Beza, 30, hails from Kajembe village, Traditional Authority Chindi in Mzimba district.