Nigeria: Magu - We've Recovered N980 Billion, Private Jets, Oil Vessels

Abuja — Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, has said the agency has recovered assets worth over N980 billion.

He told reporters at a press conference yesterday in Abuja to mark the 2020 Democracy Day that the agency also recovered non-monetary assets such as estates, private jets and oil vessels.

Besides, the commission secured 2,240 convictions in the past five years.

"We shall be marking the 2020 Democracy Day as a commemoration of our progress in the democratic project.

"As you all know in your regular reporting, the EFCC is not only ahead, it is clearly so. We are on course in all the cases we are prosecuting. Our scorecard in the area of conviction is 2,240 in the last five years.

"We have recovered assets in excess of N980 billion and quite a large array of non-monetary assets like property, estates, private jets, oil vessels, filling stations, schools, hotels, trucks and other automobiles, jewellery, plazas, shopping malls, electronics, among others.

"The EFCC takes both enforcement and prevention strategies very seriously. Our enforcement is not about tough talks, it is about tough actions. It is not about rhetoric, it is about professionalism. It is not about seminars, it is about criminals and how to bring them to book," he stated.

According to him, the EFCC is committed to the democratic project and the anti-corruption agenda President Muhammadu Buhari.

"We will not relent on our assigned mandate. As I always emphasise, public ownership of the anti-corruption war is one of the best showcase of our patriotism," he added.