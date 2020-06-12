Malawi: Exit Kumbemba, Enter Chimango Chirwa At Malawi Investment Trade Centre

12 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By James Nthondo

Former Malawi Ambassador to Ethiopia and the African Union Chimango Chirwa has been appointed chief executive officer for the Malawi Investment Trade Centre (Mitc).

Chirwa, a well known DPP cadet, replaces Clement Kumbemba who was sacked and deployed to the Ministry of Trade as Director of Trade last month.

Chirwa did not attend any interviews to compete with other equally qualified people for the post.

Several people including family and friends have been posting congratulatory messages for Chirwa on the new position.

Chirwa presided over the Malawi mission in Ethiopia where millions of kwachas were stolen under his watch.

He is yet to report for duties, according to MITC employees.

