Nigeria: Real Madrid Academy to Start Academic Programme in September - Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, said, yesterday that the Real Madrid Football Academy in the state will be completed in August this year and start full academic programmes in September.

The new deadline is predicated on the fact that the contractors claimed to have lost 28 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wike extended the completion date when he visited the project site of the Academy at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, to inspect the extent of work done.

Speaking to journalists, Wike said the academy would become operational in September when the new academic session begins.

He emphasised that the contractors would have no reason to delay completion of the project beyond August 2020 because the state government would fulfill her financial obligation.

The governor noted that the pitches and the administrative offices were ready but the academy cannot commence activities without the completion of the hostels and the classrooms that would be used by the students.

According to him, the aspect of academics activities was as important as the football training in order to give Rivers youths admitted into the institution a more holistic career path.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work by the contractor and urged him to redouble his effort to meet the deadline.

Speaking on behalf of the contracting firm, Mr.Julien Kan, Project Manager SPG Construction Nig Ltd, assured the governor that the project would be delivered on schedule.