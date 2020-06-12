Nigeria: Real Madrid Academy to Start Academic Programme in September - Wike

12 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Nwafor

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, said, yesterday that the Real Madrid Football Academy in the state will be completed in August this year and start full academic programmes in September.

The new deadline is predicated on the fact that the contractors claimed to have lost 28 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wike extended the completion date when he visited the project site of the Academy at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Elekahia, Port Harcourt, to inspect the extent of work done.

Speaking to journalists, Wike said the academy would become operational in September when the new academic session begins.

He emphasised that the contractors would have no reason to delay completion of the project beyond August 2020 because the state government would fulfill her financial obligation.

The governor noted that the pitches and the administrative offices were ready but the academy cannot commence activities without the completion of the hostels and the classrooms that would be used by the students.

According to him, the aspect of academics activities was as important as the football training in order to give Rivers youths admitted into the institution a more holistic career path.

He expressed satisfaction with the quality of work by the contractor and urged him to redouble his effort to meet the deadline.

Speaking on behalf of the contracting firm, Mr.Julien Kan, Project Manager SPG Construction Nig Ltd, assured the governor that the project would be delivered on schedule.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
Health
Coronavirus
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Aid for Nigerian Small Businesses, Households During COVID-19
Latest COVID-19 Statistics from African Countries
Meet Emma Theofilus, Africa’s Youngest Minister at 23
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Messages Pour in After Burundi President Nkurunziza's Death
Magufuli Says Tanzania is Free from COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.