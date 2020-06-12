Nigeria: NFF Mourns Death of Ma Janet Okwaraji

12 June 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Temisan Amoye

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF has commiserated with the family of late Sam Okwaraji on the death of their Matriarch, Mrs. Janet Okwaraji who passed on a few weeks ago.

General Secretary of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, yesterday expressed the deep pain of the federation and the Nigerian Football family on the death of Mrs. Okwaraji.

"We are deeply pained to receive this notice of the passing of Mrs. Okwaraji. Only last month, we resolved to appreciate and support the noble gesture of the Sports Minister by providing a further N30,000 monthly stipend to the mothers of Samuel (Okwaraji) and Rashidi (Yekini). It is sad that Mrs. Okwaraji had to leave us at this time.

"However, our joy is that she lived to a relatively ripe age, and left good memories of herself through her good works. We can never forget that she gave Nigeria a dedicated, diligent, excellent and patriotic football player who, unfortunately, died at a rather young age while serving the nation.

"We pray earnestly for God to grant her soul eternal rest and also give those she has left behind the fortitude to bear the loss," he said in a press statement.

The family, through Okwaraji's brother, Patrick, wrote officially to inform the NFF of their mother's death on May 23, 2020, at the age of 83, the NFF said in a statement yesterday.

