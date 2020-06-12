Malawi Football Calendar Changes

12 June 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The calendar for Malawi football will now begin from August of one year to May the following year beginning this season.

This has happened because of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected football and many other industries throughout the world. General Secretary for the Football Association of Malawi (FAM), Alfred Gunda, has confirmed the development saying there is a change from the March to December calendar to August to May football calendar.

Some observers have said this is not the first time Malawi has this kind of calendar. They say Malawi had a similar calendar back in the years 2001 to 2003.

Lilongwe based soccer analyst, George Chiusiwa, says FAM's decision on the calendar change cannot be rejected depending on the situation the country is in.

"I feel the calendar will enable a smooth transfer of players among clubs in the country and clubs outside the country as well.

"FAM could not do otherwise because of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the country. It is good that FAM engaged different stakeholders to arrive at the decision. This is not the first time for the country to have that kind of football calendar. We had a similar calendar around 2003," remarked Chiusiwa.

