South Africa: Springbok Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach Signs With Montpellier

French club Montpellier have confirmed the signing of Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach .

Reinach joins from English outfit Northampton Saints on a three-year deal.

At Montpellier, Reinach will join fellow World Cup winner Handre Pollard, with other South Africans like Bismarck du Plessis, Paul Willemse, Jan Serfontein, Johan Goosen and Jacques du Plessis also at the club.

Reinach, 30, has played 14 Tests for the Springboks.

He was on Northampton's books since 2017, having previously played for the Sharks in South Africa. - Compiled by Sport24 staff

Source: Sport24