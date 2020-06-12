Malawi: Police in Thyolo Distributes Sunscreen Lotion to People With Albinism

Thyolo — Police in Thyolo through Community Police on Thursday distributed sunscreen lotion to nine people with albinism in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngomano with an expectation of meeting the target of 115 people with albinism in the district.

Community Policing Coordinator for Thyolo Police Station, Assistant Superintendent Dan Sangwa said the donation has been sourced from Thyolo Disability Forum.

Sangwa said the donation is part of reminding the beneficiaries on the importance of using the lotion for the protection of their skin.

"Let me take advantage of this occasion to remind the beneficiaries on the measures that the Ministry of Health has put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Coronavirus is real and all necessary measures need to be followed," said Sangwa.

One of the beneficiaries, Councillor for Masenjere Ward, Owen Makondi advised fellow beneficiaries to use the lotion for the intended purpose, saying the donation is a clear indication that the security agency has the welfare of people with albinism at heart.

Makondi also commended Thyolo Police Station for continuing providing support to people with albinism and urged the police to continue maintaining order in the district.

Felix Nchoma, a teacher at Chinthebe Primary School, who also benefitted from the donation, applauded the police for the timely assistance of the lotion, which, he said, would help them to protect their skins.

Thyolo District has a total of 115 people with albinism.