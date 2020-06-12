Lesotho Prime Minister Visits President Ramaphosa

12 June 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today receive a courtesy call from the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Dr Moeketsi Majoro, at his official residence in Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Tshwane.

This will be the first courtesy call by Dr Majoro on President Ramaphosa since his swearing in as the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Lesotho on 20 May 2020.

Prime Minister Majoro was appointed the leader of the kingdom's government, following the resignation of his predecessor, Dr Thomas Thabane.

President Ramaphosa has congratulated Majoro on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Lesotho, and wished him well during his tenure.

The Presidency said the courtesy call will enable the two leaders to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional and continental issues of mutual interest, amidst the fight against the Coronavirus global pandemic, among others.

"It is an opportunity to further nurture the existing strong bond of friendship between the people of the two countries. Furthermore, President Ramaphosa, in his capacity as the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Facilitator to the Kingdom of Lesotho, will exchange views with Prime Minister Majoro on the continued implementation of agreed constitutional and security sector reforms in Lesotho, among others," the Presidency said.

