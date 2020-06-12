Liberia: Clar Hope Foundation, Merck Distribute Food Items, Locally Made Face Masks to People With Disabilities

Monrovia — Clar Hope Foundation (CHF) with support from the Merck Foundation has identified with the National Union of organizations of the Disabled (NUOD) as part of the institutions' ongoing effort to support the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia.

The donation include 100 bags of rice, three hundred tins (five gallons) of oil and dozens locally made masks to 100 households.

The Special Assistant to the First Lady, Gaelle Mediem, said the initiative was CHF's initial contribution to the disadvantaged community in the midst of the global pandemic.

As Mother of the nation, she said Mrs. Weah continues to play a significant role in buttressing government's efforts to address the pertinent needs of Liberians, especially the underprivileged as the country fights to contain and eliminate Covid19.

The intervention seeks to help address the prevailing hardship as a result of the 'stay-home' and other stringent measures instituted to curb the further spread of Covid-19, she said.

She added that First Lady Clar Marie Weah, through her foundation is soliciting support for the needy and disadvantaged communities including people with disabilities, orphans, the elderly and vulnerable girls.

She called on the beneficiaries to observe all of the anti-COVID-19 measures and assured the foundation's continued support to the union.

"The role of the first lady is to go out and ask for help to support you. That why the First Lady wants to make sure that we reach out to you. She always have you in her mind. It is just the matter of time," she said while presenting the items.

Meanwhile, the head of NUOD, Naomi Harris lauded the First Lady and her foundation for the donation and expressed hope that the meeting will be a window of opportunity for NUOD and its members.

Madam Harris called on the First lady and her Foundation to support her organization undertake sustainable programs that will improve the livelihoods of people living with disabilities.

"We are people who went to school and the union is embarking on skills training for persons with disabilities," We have a project to explain to her and we want her to help. We want to work hands in hands so that our people will get skills and leave VAMOMA and the streets from begging," she said.

Since March 2020, Mrs. Weah and her foundation continue to create awareness, using her voice to mobilize and admonish Liberians to follow health protocols and stay-safe.

She has provided over 1,000 faucet buckets for hand washing along with detergents and supplies of assorted food items, benefiting several communities and over 30 orphanages in Montserrado and Margibi Counties, the worst affected areas.

At the end of April, the foundation, in partnership with GSM giant, Orange Liberia donated 15,000 locally produced face masks to the COVID-19 National Response Center.

Presenting the masks to the National Response Coordinator of the Executive Committee on Coronavirus (ECOC) in Liberia, Mary T. Broh at the compound of the General Service Agency (GSA), Ms. Mediem, said the item was the first batch of 80,000 that will be handed over to ECOC.