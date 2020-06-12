Liberia: Humane Society International Launches 'Feed and Treat' Exercise for Domestic Animals in Charlesville

Margibi County — Humane Society International Liberia on Thursday launched a "feed and treat exercise" for domestic animals in Charlesville, Margibi County. The animals benefiting from the exercise are dogs, cats, and other domestic animals.

Speaking to reporters about the initiative, Humane Society International Liberia Country Director, Morris Darbo said the initiative is a respond to the fight against COVID-19.

"We are providing treatment and food for starving dogs and cats in the communities and in the streets because we know that COVID-19 is affecting not only human beings but also the animals that depend on these people," Mr. Darbo said.

"Because when these people are affected as a result of the virus, their livelihood are destroyed so they are thinking on how to feel only themselves so the issue of providing treatment and food for their animals is secondary to their priority or objective."

Darbo added that the inability of owners to provide food and treatment for these domestic animals exposes them to diseases or even poisoning.

He said diseases diagnosed in these domestic animals are tick and flee, worms, skin diseases, rabbis, and pad virus among others.

"Any disease we find on these animals, we will provide treatment for them because animals protection is a new concept in our country (Liberia)," he said, adding that

HSI-Liberia target is to feed and provide treatment for 2,000 animals.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the initiative will be extended to Montserrado County and other counties.

Also speaking, Edmond Okai, a beneficiary of the domestic animal treatment exercise, said "Some of us don't have the real food and treatment for these animals so thanks to Humane Society for this process."

"Sometimes you will see itch, rashes, lice and sores on the dogs, but u don't have the money to properly treat them."

At the same time, HSI-Liberia also donated assorted preventive materials to the residents of Charlesvile to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The items included soap, a container of bleach and over 29 pieces of buckets.

Turning over the items, Darbo said the donation was made available based on a request from residents of township, who he said are willing to follow the preventive measures.

Receiving the items, the Township Commissioner, J. Marx Lloyd, urged the youth of the community to use the materials for its intended purpose.

"The materials may look small, but it speaks volume. It will help curtail many things that would unfold and cause damage to the people of Charlesville health," he said.

"Humane Society is not strange to us, so they are trying their best to do what they supposed to do [for us]."

Humane Society International is an international organization that provides lifetime care for animals. The organization also advocates and provides protection for all animals to be valued, well care for and given adequate attention and chance to live in their own habitat.