Liberia: Woman Struggles to Fend for Children of Man Who Murdered Her Aunty

Zota District — When Comfort Tokpah's aunt was gunned down in Bong County's Zota District three years ago by her boyfriend for refusing to give him enough food, Tokpah was left to care for aunt's two children, ages six and four.

Moses Porkpah, 43, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of girlfriend Doris Nyan, 34, in the town of Cow Farm, about three hours away from Gbarnga.

Tokpah is appealing to the Bong County Legislative Caucus and other humanitarian organizations to help care for the children. Tokpah said she has two children of her own. "Things are not easy on me and the children. Since Porkpah was sentenced in 2017, I have been the one taking care of the children by engaging into farming activities. But as things look, I can't make it any more," she said.

"I want for people to come to my aid. The children have fallen sick, I don't want what's the matter. I can't go anywhere because of the current lockdown in the country. We are suffering. If nothing is done, things might go worse."

When Porkpah was arrested in 2017, Tokpah said she got involved in rice farming to take care of her family. But life became tough when the Corona Virus hit, she said.

"I used to go on people's farm to work daily, but nothing is happening now," she said. "The current situation due to the COVID-19 lockdown situation is making things difficult for me and the children."

Tokpah said she did not enroll the children in school because she could not afford the fees. Her primary focus is on feeding the children.

"I know education is important, but I do not have money to send my own children to school because we can't afford school fees," she said. "Our focus is more on getting involved in ventures to raise income for food."

Anita Rennie, Bong County's gender coordinator, said she has not heard about Tokpah's case, but understands her plight. She said she will inform the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection to see how government can help Tokpah.

Bong County superintendent Esther Walker said she will go to Cow Farm next week to meet with Tokpah and will see how she can find donors to help.

"I pity her conditions, Walker said. "To be a single mother and surviving through farming is difficult."

Comfort Tokpah through her contact person, Prince Cooper, via mobile phone on +231 (0) 0888903774.