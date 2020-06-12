Liberia: SOS Call - 24-Year-Old Lovina Narodoh Living in Agony As a Result of Body Burns From a Fire Disaster

Paynesville — Lovina Narodoh,24, is living in agony after suffering severe burns on her body when fire gutted her home in December 2019. Lovina ordeal occurred when she bravely entered the blazing house to rescue her son, who was asleep. Now, her body is covered in bruises.

Lovina told FrontPageAfrica Thursday that the bruises on her skin are worsening daily, making it uneasy for her to sleep at night. Lack of funds makes it impossible for her to seek further treatment.

"Since JFK told me to leave the hospital, I can be feeling serious pain and I am not taking any treatment, because my parents do not have money to pay my bill," she said. "My skin can burn me badly, and I can't even sleep in the night."

Following the incident, she was rushed to Monrovia from Panama, Sinoe County.

"They brought us to JFK, but they were not really paying attention to me, that's the reason you see the bruises on me still look fresh," she said.

Although she had not recovered, Lovina was asked to leave the hospital when the COVID-19 outbreak began in the country in mid-March this year. Her situation was also compounded by her inability to pay for hospital bills.

"They put me down because I could not afford to pay the first instalment of my medical bill, which was placed at US$1,010.00," she recalled.

"And I am not able to pay that amount because I lost everything in the incident to include money and the small business I was doing."

Since Lovina was asked to leave JFK, according to her, she is yet to continue treatment, which is worsening her condition.

Lovina explained how challenging it is for her during the pandemic. Her father is visually impaired and her mother, who is a marketer, are unable to pay the bill and pay for advance medical treatment.

Lovina's condition is becoming unbearable. Due to the lack of treatment for the last two months her condition looks physically critical, which suggest she would need advanced treatment.

She has been constrained to send her son, who was also injured in the fire incident, to her relatives

Apart from her, she said her son also got affected badly by the fire and is currently with some relatives due to her condition.

With no home to stay in, and losing everything she had in the house, Lovina is calling on official of government to include, President George Weah, VP Jewel Howard Taylor, First Lady Clear Weah her lawmaker Crayton Duncan, Women Legislative Caucus among other goodwill individuals to come to her aid.

Editor Note:

Goodwill individuals or anyone wishing to come to her aid can get to the family on 0777512039 or FrontPageAfrica via 777039231.