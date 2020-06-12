Liberia: Commerce Minister Wilson Tarpeh Says Govt Has Deposited Us$25m for Food Distribution As World Bank Also Provides Us$5m

Monrovia — Professor Wilson Tarpeh, the Minister of Commerce says the National Steering Committee on the COVID-19 Food Distribution has gotten the needed funding from the Ministry of Finance and the World Bank to begin the full distribution of the long-awaited stimulus package.

"As of yesterday, the Ministry of Finance deposited an amount of US$25 million into the government's account. Additionally, the World Bank has also made available US$5 million. The total money available for the food distribution right now is US$30 million. With this amount, we are in the position of full swing for the food distribution," Minister Tarpeh told journalists.

On April 18, 2020, President George Weah established the National Steering Committee to distribute stimulus package to less fortunate people that are feeling the hardship caused by the outbreak of the Coronavirus.

The President at first decided to distribute food only in four counties but the Legislature in their wisdom taught it wise to have the food distribution in all the 15 counties.

Speaking at the Ministry of Information Regular Press Briefing on Thursday, June 11, 2020, the Ministry of Commerce Boss said after conducting a test run of the food distribution on May 23, to 75 households within 10 different locations, they have decided to begin the full distribution beginning with the orphanages, old folk homes, and medical institutions.

"With the full amount of resources that are available to the committee, we will begin another test run on Saturday, June 13, and that test run will serve about 417 households in the Bassa Community area. That test run is the first in communities, outside of dedicated location like the orphanage," Minister Tarpeh said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Coronavirus AIDS By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He called on the residents to cooperate with the World Food Program (WFP) which he says is going to head the food distribution process in the entire 15 counties.

The WFP, he said, will be working with community-based organizations and the Liberia Institute for Statistic and Geo-Information Services (LISGIS) to do what he terms as data gathering.

He added: "So, with this coordination, we expect to begin the food distribution on this Saturday, June 13."

According to the Ministry of Commerce boss, the National Steering Committee on the food distribution will be working closely with the Ministry of Health, adding that the entire program is a health-driven one.

"While we are serving communities, priority will be given to COVID-19 hotspots. In the food distribution process, we will also prioritize frontline responders. And this will include our medical staff, our security people, and all those who are in the frontline toward the fight of this pandemic," he said assures.

"Let me say to you that as a cabinet minister in this government, President Weah is very focused and is determined to go through with providing support to our people who have been affected by this COVID-19, Minister Tarpeh added.